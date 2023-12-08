WATCH LIVE

15-year-old girl shot not far from Galleria area; suspect got away, HPD says

Mycah Hatfield Image
ByMycah Hatfield KTRK logo
Friday, December 8, 2023 4:46PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after a 15-year-old girl was shot not far from the Galleria area, Houston police said on Thursday.

According to a post from HPD on X, formerly Twitter, officers responded to the scene at 6400 Fairdale, near Hillcroft, at about 4 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

The teen was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.

The suspect ran away, HPD said.

At last check, HPD's Major Assaults Division was investigating the shooting as a possible robbery.

ABC13 is working to get more information Friday about this shooting. Check later editions of Eyewitness News for updates.

