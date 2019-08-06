17-year-old who was once paralyzed now walks after major accident

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Lacy Johnson is a fighter.

"I got cut from the glass," said Lacy. "My back broke in four places, my skull detached from my spine, I had a collapsed lung."

Just two months ago she was clinging onto life and bleeding internally.

A horrific accident on June 7 left the 17-year-old badly injured and paralyzed on her left side.

It took her a while to remember what happened.

Her best friend's mom had a seizure behind the wheel while driving.

Lacy tried to gain control of the car but instead, it rolled over and she was thrown out. Everyone else walked away with only cuts and bruises.

"The doctors told my family I may not make it," she said.

However, Lacy was determined to fight for her life and walk again. Her motivation is her younger sisters.

"We never thought we were going to spend the summer in the hospital, everyday" said sister Olivia.

It was worth every second.

Little by little Lacy made incredible progress at TIRR Memorial Hermann where she has been since early July.

"When I got here I kept telling them I'm walking out of here," she said.

Now a month later, she achieved her goal.

"God is real without him I wouldn't have made it at all," she said.

Lacy, who dropped out of school her sophomore year, now has new goals.

"I'm getting my diploma," she said. "I want to talk to juveniles."

She feels her purpose here on earth is to inspire the next generation.

If you want to help Lacy continue her fight, you can donate on her GoFundMe page.

