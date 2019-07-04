17-year-old paralyzed after driver's seizure causes major car accident

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A horrific accident June 7 left 17-year-old Lacy Johnson badly injured and paralyzed from her left side."They were in the car, the driver started to seize and the accident happened," Lacy's aunt said. "The vehicle flipped three times."Lacy is said to have unbuckled her seat belt, hoping to gain control of the car after her mom's friend suffered a seizure, but instead she was thrown out of the vehicle.The teen was clinging on to life when her family arrived on the scene."Our baby is bleeding from her abdomen (and her) liver. We are told that she has her spine broken in four different areas," her aunt said. "She had to have her skull reattached."As July gets underway, Lacy continues to fight to regain control of her body."We put pictures up in her room. She said I'm fighting for them, and the 'them' is her sisters and brothers," she said.Some days are good and others, understandably, are bad."We try to remind her that together, we are going to get you through this," she said.Prayer and the help of the community is helping this family get through this hurdle in life. In fact, Wednesday was a good day because Lacy was finally accepted into TIRR Memorial Hermann, the best rehabilitation hospital in Texas."She's excited because she's glad to be out of ICU," her aunt said.Lacy's journey to recovery will be a long one, but doctors said everything is looking good."We're telling her. 'Ok, Lacy, we are here for you and now we need you to fight for yourself,'" her aunt said.If you want to help Lacy continue her fight, you can donate on herIn the meantime, her family is more than grateful for all the prayers and help that have come their way so far."We are just doing exactly what God gave us responsibility of doing, and that's to take care of her and protect her," she said.