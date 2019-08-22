Teen in custody after deadly shooting at Richmond pocket park

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old boy has died and another 16-year-old is in custody after a shooting at a pocket park in the Tara subdivision.

Neighbors on Savannah Moss in Fort Bend County called 911 around 1:30 p.m. after hearing gunfire.

The victim, a student at George Ranch High School, was found by some friends in the park. He had gunshot wounds to his cheek and chest.

An air ambulance rushed the teen to the hospital for surgery. Deputies initially said he was expected to survive, but was declared dead late Thursday afternoon.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said the victim knew the shooter.

A Crime Stoppers tip led deputies to the teen's home, who is on his way to a courthouse to face a magistrate.

"The father is being cooperative and has given us consent, but we're still waiting for a search warrant just to be safe," Major Chad Norvell said. "We do believe, we've been told the weapon is inside the house."

Deputies believe a small handgun was used in the shooting. The motive is not yet known because deputies have not had a chance to speak with the teen suspect.



The shooting happened near William Velasquez Elementary School in Lamar CISD. Fortunately, classes are not yet in session.

