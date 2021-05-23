feel good

Houston teen welcomed home with parade after months in hospital

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston teenager is back home Saturday night after spending several months in the hospital after getting hit by a car.

Melissa Friels was riding a bike in Pensacola on March 15 when the accident happened, and she had to be taken into intensive care.

But on Saturday, a parade welcomed her home.

Friels underwent emergency brain surgery in Florida before returning to Houston in early April to continue her recovery.

Her father said he is thankful to have his daughter back home.

"I'm speechless. I could have taken my daughter to her grave, and to have the presence of law enforcement escort her here, for her to see it, it's amazing," he said.

Friels's father said her recovery will be long and she will have to re-learn how to walk, talk and even swallow, but she has made great strides.

