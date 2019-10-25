Teen gunned down while pumping gas in Katy

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after a group of unknown men shot him outside a Katy gas station.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Thursday night that the teen was ambushed by suspects in a dark colored pickup truck.

When deputies arrived to the Mobil station at 4909 Greenhouse, they found a teen with serious injuries.



The teen was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to a tweet by Cpt. John Shannon.

We do not know whether deputies have any leads on the suspects.

