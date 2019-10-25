Teen gunned down while pumping gas in Katy

D4 units and investigators at a shooting scene at 4909 Greenhouse. Young male shot and transported in critical condition. Please avoid the area. @HCSO_D4Patrol @HCSOTexas @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSOPatrol pic.twitter.com/nCfvkmLC6Q — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) October 25, 2019

@HCSOTexas responded to a shooting at a gas station located at 4909 Greenhouse Rd. An 18-yr-old male was pumping gas when unknown males in a dark colored pickup truck pulled up & opened fire on him. The 18 yr old received a serious wound & was driven to the hospital by his — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 25, 2019

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after a group of unknown men shot him outside a Katy gas station.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Thursday night that the teen was ambushed by suspects in a dark colored pickup truck.When deputies arrived to the Mobil station at 4909 Greenhouse, they found a teen with serious injuries.The teen was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to a tweet by Cpt. John Shannon.We do not know whether deputies have any leads on the suspects.