14-year-old girl saved by prayer after being grazed by bullet in SW Harris County

EMBED </>More Videos

Investigators say the 14-year-old girl was in her room, kneeling down and praying when a bullet came through the wall of her home.

By
A teen is recovering after deputies say she was shot in the arm while praying in her southwest Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says this happened around 11 p.m. Monday at the 14400 block of Rio Bonito.

Investigators say the 14-year-old girl was in her room, kneeling down and praying when a bullet came through the wall of her home.

Deputies say they believe the bullet was fired from an apartment complex near her home and stopped on her blanket.

The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, but deputies told Eyewitness News this situation could have been a lot worse if the girl had not been kneeling.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
teen shotinvestigationcrimestray bulletHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Texas Election Day 2018: Your guide to voting
These candidates could make history on Tuesday
Why we have midterm elections between presidential elections
Don't do these 7 things at your polling place Tuesday
Last-minute election questions before critical voting day
Here's how you can score a free ride to the polls in Houston
Houston restaurants offering deals to voters
Terry Thompson found guilty of murder in Denny's fight
Show More
NTSB combs helicopter wreckage after newlyweds killed
Duncan Hines recalls cake mixes over salmonella fears
Family begs for help finding teen's killer one year later
Parkland shooting survivors vote for the first time
Rivals huddle in prayer after football player injured
More News