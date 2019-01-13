Teen driver accused of causing crash while participating in 'Bird Box' challenge

A teen could face reckless driving charges after driving with her eyes covered as part of the dangerous Bird Box challenge.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KTRK) --
A teen driver could face reckless driving charges after crashing into another car while taking a meme too far.

The Bird Box Challenge is a phenomenon in which people record themselves doing things while blindfolded, like in the movie "Bird Box." Since it's premiere on Netflix, there have been various viral videos of the challenge.

RELATED: Netflix issues 'Bird Box Challenge' warning: Do not hurt yourselves

Police say one teen decided to try the challenge on Monday while driving her pickup truck.

RELATED: 'Bird Box' fans streaming to home for blindfolded selfies

Officers told KSTU the teen reportedly covered her eyes with her beanie and swerved into another lane, crashing and totaling another driver's car.

Luckily, neither driver was hurt.
