Teen dies after being shot multiple times in Channelview

By
CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen is dead after authorities say he was shot multiple times in Channelview.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the 17-year-old victim was shot Tuesday night by two people in front of a home on Mira Colina. The victim's mom later confirmed to Eyewitness News that her son was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The suspects apparently drove off after the shooting and are still on the run.

When deputies arrived at the scene, one of them attempted to save the teen by applying a pair of field tourniquets to help stop the bleeding. It's a technique Gonzalez said deputies are getting more training on.

A neighbor in the area tells Eyewitness News he heard the gunfire, but the suspects were gone by the time he got outside. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call the sheriff's office.



