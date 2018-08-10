'I have 5 broken ribs:' Teen describes moments before being pushed off bridge

EMBED </>More Videos

Teen describes being pushed off bridge.

CLARK COUNTY, Washington (KTRK) --
The 16-year-old girl who was pushed off a bridge is describing the moments before the terrifying incident.

Jordan Holgeron was pushed off a bridge and fell 50 feet into the Lewis River in Washington State.

RELATED: CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Teen pushed off bridge in Washington

EMBED More News Videos

Teen injured after being pushed off bridge


She says when she hit the water, she could not breathe or swim.

Friends and strangers attempted to rescue her, and went to get help.

"In the air, I was trying to push myself forward so I could be straight up and down so my feet hit first, but that didn't really work," Holegron told KPTV.

Holegron survived the fall, but she's now in a lot of pain.

"I have five broken ribs and there's air bubbles in my chest," Holegron said.

Doctors say it could take weeks for her to fully recover. Deputies say the person who pushed her could be charged with assault.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
teenu.s. & worldfallWashington
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
79-year-old woman dies after being stabbed in Galveston
Robbers kill man, hold girlfriend at gunpoint during home invasion
FM 1960 shut down at I-45 due to deadly wreck
Convenience store owner robbed and killed in NE Houston
Police find mother of 3 dead inside Texas City home
Justin Verlander says wife Kate Upton saved his career
HISD board votes to give teachers pay 'step pay' increases
23 rescued French bulldog puppies from Texas up for adoption
Show More
Houston mom sounds alarm after son born with Zika defects
Teen overcomes incredible odds to become valedictorian
Texans fans hungry for success as pre-season games begin
NFL won't punish players who protested during the national anthem
Texas investigating toddler who died after leaving detention center
More News