Sugar Land teen capable of making bombs that could 'shred people' arrested: Documents

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5313394" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The principal of Clements High School says a tip led to the arrest of a student arrested for possessing explosive components.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5240807" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Katy student is in custody for making a terroristic threat with a printed 3-D gun, the Fort Bend County Sheriff said.

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A Fort Bend ISD student has been arrested for possessing bomb-making materials.Officials at Clements High School said Wednesday that Maximillion Young, 17, was placed under investigation by Fort Bend ISD police earlier this month after making several comments at school.Principal David Yaffie said a tip ultimately led to the student's arrest.The ninth grade student was arrested May 15 on a felony charge of possession of explosive components. His bond was set at $25,000.Yaffie stressed that no direct threat was made toward anyone individually or the school at large.According to court documents, Young made a comment at school, saying he knew how to make bombs. He allegedly told two students he also makes his own gunpowder and he wanted to sell bombs.A student told investigators that Young said by using glass, plastic or rocks in these explosives, they had the power to "shred people apart" at high speed, court documents state.Young allegedly described himself as a "sociopath" and believed his classmates were "going nowhere in life and they are not worth it."A search of the Young family home was conducted on May 9 after police obtained a search warrant.Documents state Young's father led officers to a detached garage, where they found a bottle of stump remover, a bottle of sulfur dust, and a grey and white colored bowl that contained a metal pipe inside.Investigators also say they found a black powdery substance, according to documents.Young's father allegedly told investigators his son enjoys chemistry, and had been watching YouTube videos on how to make gunpowder.FBI agents got involved in the case on May 13. Documents state an agent analyzed the materials found, and concluded all could be used to build a pipe bomb."(The agent) stated that black powder can be put in a pipe bomb," the documents say. "(The FBI agent) also informed Affiant that the syringe on the workbench caused him concern as the syringe, in conjunction with TATP (triacetone triperoxide-a peroxide based explosive) can be used as an initiator to create a larger explosive."