Teen charged with murder after boy found dying in Richmond park

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old boy has died and another 16-year-old is in custody after a shooting at a pocket park in the Tara subdivision.

Neighbors on Savannah Moss in Fort Bend County called 911 around 1:30 p.m. after hearing gunfire.

The victim, a student at George Ranch High School, was found by some friends in the park. He had gunshot wounds to his cheek and chest.

An air ambulance rushed the teen to the hospital for surgery. Deputies initially said he was expected to survive, but was declared dead late Thursday afternoon.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said the victim, identified by deputies as 16-year-old Matthias Konrad, knew the shooter.
A Crime Stoppers tip led deputies to the teen's home. The teen was charged with murder late Thursday and booked into the Fort Bend County Juvenile Detention Center.



"The father has been cooperative," Major Chad Norvell told reporters Thursday. "He gave us consent, but we're waiting for a search warrant just to be safe. The weapon is in the house."

Deputies believe a small handgun was used in the shooting. The motive is not yet known.
"This isn't the kind of thing we expect in our neighborhood," neighbor Robert Linn said.



The shooting happened near William Velasquez Elementary School in Lamar CISD. Fortunately, classes are not yet in session.

