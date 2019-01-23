Teen charged in fatal shooting of boyfriend in west Harris County

A 17-year-old girl is under arrest in the shooting that killed her boyfriend in west Harris County.

A 17-year-old girl has been charged with manslaughter in the shooting that killed her boyfriend in west Harris County.

Deputies say Anabel Lopez first claimed 17-year-old Oscar Alvarado shot himself accidentally.

Investigators were called to a home on Jenikay Lane on Monday morning. Investigators say Alvarado was found with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He later died at the hospital.

Authorities say Lopez admitted she was playing with the gun and she accidentally shot him. Lopez was taken into custody.
