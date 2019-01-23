A 17-year-old girl has been charged with manslaughter in the shooting that killed her boyfriend in west Harris County.Deputies say Anabel Lopez first claimed 17-year-old Oscar Alvarado shot himself accidentally.Investigators were called to a home on Jenikay Lane on Monday morning. Investigators say Alvarado was found with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He later died at the hospital.Authorities say Lopez admitted she was playing with the gun and she accidentally shot him. Lopez was taken into custody.