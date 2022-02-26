murder

16-year-old charged in the death of 64-year-old relative, deputies say

EMBED <>More Videos

16-year-old charged in the stabbing death of relative

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old boy is charged in the death of his 64-year-old relative.

On Wednesday night, Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to a medical emergency on Vickery in northeast Harris County. A man called 911 after discovering his wife dead with multiple stab wounds when he returned home from work, deputies say.

The woman killed was identified as Delia Arriaga. In ABC13's original report, reporter Courtney Fischer briefly spoke with Arriaga's adult daughter, who said no one understands why someone would kill her mother.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Husband finds wife stabbed to death inside home in northeast Harris County

Investigators said it didn't appear that the killer forced their way inside. That detail left the now answered question: Did Arriaga let her killer in because she knew them?

Investigators confirmed her killer was a 16-year-old relative whose name had not yet been released. Authorities have not revealed a motive.

The teen is charged with murder and is referred to Harris County juvenile probation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmurderchild stabbingmother attackedwoman killedteenagerstabbingperson killed
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
Video shows shooting of man police say was killed by bounty hunters
Man accused of dismembering Houston teen says it was self-defense
$1.2M bond for man accused of dismembering Houston teen
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Arbery killing
TOP STORIES
More cold showers this weekend, but sunshine eventually returns
CenterPoint customers frustrated with spike in natural gas prices
Katy man pleads guilty to conspiring attack on US power grids
Owner of Third Ward club intends to fight efforts to shut him down
CDC eases COVID mask guidelines for 70% of country
City of Houston suspends face mask policy for employees
RodeoHouston is back as 2022 BBQ cookoff kicks off
Show More
Trail riders arrive at Memorial Park ahead of rodeo on Go Texan Day
Brother of man accused in deputy's murder sends family condolences
Video shows shooting of man police say was killed by bounty hunters
New video shows police perspective before shooting an unarmed man
Deputies fire back at armed man in Magnolia-area home
More TOP STORIES News