16-year-old charged in the death of 64-year-old relative, deputies say

Update to Homicide on Vickery: the deceased victim has been identified as Delia Arriaga (64). If anyone has info regarding her death, they are asked to contact us at 713-274-9100 or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). #HouNews https://t.co/6dXhkJpptu — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 24, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old boy is charged in the death of his 64-year-old relative.On Wednesday night, Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to a medical emergency on Vickery in northeast Harris County. A man called 911 after discovering his wife dead with multiple stab wounds when he returned home from work, deputies say.The woman killed was identified as Delia Arriaga. In ABC13's original report, reporter Courtney Fischer briefly spoke with Arriaga's adult daughter, who said no one understands why someone would kill her mother.Investigators said it didn't appear that the killer forced their way inside. That detail left the now answered question: Did Arriaga let her killer in because she knew them?Investigators confirmed her killer was a 16-year-old relative whose name had not yet been released. Authorities have not revealed a motive.The teen is charged with murder and is referred to Harris County juvenile probation.