16-year-old arrested after stabbing his grandmother with knife multiple times in NW Harris County, officials say

A 16-year-old is in custody after he stabbed his grandmother with a knife multiple times Wednesday morning in northwest Harris County, the Precinct 4 Constable's Office says.

Constable Mark Herman wrote in a post on Facebook that there is a heavy police presence in the 5800 block of Slashwood Lane in the Terranova West subdivision.

Herman says the teen was arrested in 2019 for assaulting his grandfather, who died in the attack.

The grandmother is in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Refresh this story shortly for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countygrandmotherarrestteenstabbing
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Scattered rain and thunderstorms to continue through afternoon
UK authorizes Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for emergency use
Senate GOP leader sticking with partisan virus relief plan
Trump teases 2024 run at White House Christmas party
Shop #BeLocalish Holiday Deals and Steals
Sisters reported missing from southeast Houston
Driver shot called OnStar for help before she died
Show More
Houston man used website for sex trafficking teen girls
CDC shortens COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days
Pat Patterson, WWE's 1st gay superstar, dies at 79
Serial robbery suspect targets drug stores along Westheimer
Alexis Sharkey's husband says he's receiving death threats
More TOP STORIES News