16-year-old arrested after stabbing his grandmother with knife multiple times in NW Harris County, officials say

A 16-year-old is in custody after he stabbed his grandmother with a knife multiple times Wednesday morning in northwest Harris County, the Precinct 4 Constable's Office says.Constable Mark Herman wrote in a post on Facebook that there is a heavy police presence in the 5800 block of Slashwood Lane in the Terranova West subdivision.Herman says the teen was arrested in 2019 for assaulting his grandfather, who died in the attack.The grandmother is in stable condition.