Teen accused of killing teen who was texting with his girlfriend

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teenager has been charged with capital murder following the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Eduardo Fernando Castro.

Christopher Coronado was arrested without incident on Sunday around 1:15 a.m. at his home.

Sunday evening, Coronado stood before a judge to hear the charges brought against him.

Deputies said the victim was a C.E. King High School student. And before he could see a new year, he was stabbed to death.

Castro's body was found on St. Francis Street in Crosby. Investigators said he was shirtless on the ground, with a blood trail nearby.

Blood trail of man found next to a car leads to abandoned trailer in NE Harris County

That trail led investigators to an abandoned trailer, where they believe the stabbing occurred.

Shortly after the murder, deputies said witnesses described Coronado's behavior. They indicated that the suspected murderer was "skipping in the street and laughing."

According to court documents, Coronado told his girlfriend he wanted to rob Castro after he found out he was texting her.

Deputies say both Coronado and his girlfriend lured him to the mobile home before attacking him with the knife.

His girlfriend reportedly ran to a family friend's home where she told them what happened.

When they drove her back to the area, they claimed to have found Coronado holding an orange handled knife and three cell phones. He also had blood smeared on his face.

Coronado did not show much expression in court. He is being held with no bond.

Follow Stefania Okolie on Instagram and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyman killedstabbing
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jeep crashes into grocery store during police chase
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Proposal video shows couple days before fiancée's murder
Harvey Weinstein due in court as trial set to get underway
Full list of 2020 Golden Globe winners, nominees
7 juveniles lead police on NE Houston chase, 3 still on the run
Missing 78-year-old woman was last seen 3 days ago
Show More
Partly cloudy today ahead of our next cold front
5.8-magnitude quake strikes Puerto Rico, damage reported
Woman with Down syndrome gets sweet surprise at airport
American family attacked in Mexico, 13-year-old killed
Dogs rescued from meat trade arrive in Houston
More TOP STORIES News