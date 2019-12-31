Blood trail of man found next to a car leads to abandoned trailer in NE Harris County

An investigation is underway in the death of a man whose body was found next to a car in northeast Harris County.The body of the victim was found after a neighbor could not get into his driveway due to a car partially blocking it.Deputies believe the man may have been stabbed several times, and a blood trail found at the scene led to an abandoned trailer.Investigators say they do not know who the man is or who killed him. They are now waiting on the district attorney's office to secure a search warrant for the trailer."We don't know the circumstances that brought him to be out here or what scene we're going to have inside the trailer," Harris County Sgt. Ben Beall said.