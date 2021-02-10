Former Worthing HS teacher's aide accused of having sex with student gets 14 years in prison

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5718919" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WATCH: Neighbors react to the news that HISD teacher's aide Tedria Fluellen is accused of having sex with an underage student.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Worthing High School teacher's aide has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after she was charged for having a sexual relationship with a student.Tedria Fluellen, who was 51 at the time, admitted to the allegations back in 2019 when she was arrested. The teen's grandmother reported the alleged affair after finding sexually explicit text messages on the boy's cell phone.In an exclusive interview with ABC13 on Tuesday, she said the messages still haunt her."I trusted her," she said.The grandmother's grandson, who was only 16 when the sexual encounters started, had a learning disability and was in a special education program."She took advantage of my nephew," said his aunt. "She would have my mom drop him off at school early in the morning saying that he was going to help her out when she would take him to the closet."The student told officers they had sex four times at different locations, including at the boy's home, Fluellen's home, in the parking lot of the high school and in a storage unit. The boy also told HISD police that Fluellen once told him, "You don't have to be gay.""He does like boys," explained the boy's aunt. "He's expressed that to us. So, she said that she was doing it trying to convince him not to like boys."More than a year later, the teen's family said he still struggles from the trauma."Fourteen years is not enough for what he has to deal with for the rest of his life," said the family.