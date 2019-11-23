Worthing High School worker accused of having sex with student: Sources

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An employee at HISD's Worthing High School is accused of having sex with a student, according to law enforcement sources.

Tedria Fluellen, 51, was due to appear Friday night in Harris County Probable Cause Court. She is charged with sexual assault of a child under 17.

The status of the Fluellen's employment in HISD is unclear as of Friday.

The school district has not reached back to ABC13's request for comment regarding Fluellen's case.

Parents are reacting to the case, with one believing there's a problem with the system in which teachers are hired.

"I'm not feeling good. I'm feeling like this system right now - the background checks and the teachers - is not good enough, because the teachers do whatever they want to do in there," said Juanita Rojas, a parent.

