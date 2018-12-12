TECHNOLOGY

Vitaminwater offering $100K to ditch your smartphone for 1 year

Think you can live without your smartphone for a year? If you can kick the screen time, you could win $100,000.

By ABC7.com staff
You may want to put your phone down because vitaminwater is offering a sweet deal in a contest that challenges smartphone users to go scroll-free for an entire year.

A $100,000 reward is being offered as the grand prize for the winner who goes without a smartphone or tablet for a year and is able to prove it.

If you're up for the challenge, you must not use or touch any smartphone for 365 consecutive days. Instead, the company will provide you with a 1996-era cellphone that can be used during the contest.



If you can't go without a smartphone for the entire year but are able to complete the task for six months, you can win $10,000.

And don't think you can fool vitaminwater because a lie-detector test will be performed at the end of the contract period.

Participants must enter the contest by Jan. 8, 2019. To do so, create a tweet or Instagram post explaining how you would use your year if you took a break from your smartphone. Make sure to include the hashtags #nophoneforayear and #contest in the social media post.

Each entrant may submit up to four submissions during the contest period.

For more information on the rules, visit vitaminwater.com/legal/scrollfree_rules.
