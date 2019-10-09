Teen invents noise-canceling earbuds made from recycled plastic

ARLINGTON, Va (KTRK) -- A teenager in Virginia has invented a pair of noise-canceling earbuds made from recycled plastic.17-year-old Ela Gokcigdem calls them "e-pearls" and says they will sell for just $25.Gokcigdem's invention initially won her a gift card worth $100, then she won $1,000 in a National Foundation for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) regional competition. The next step? The nationals.She says she wanted to create her own noise-canceling technology because she gets distracted easily.