Washington State Trooper finds driver parked on side of freeway with 8 phones playing 'Pokemon Go'

WASHINGTON STATE -- One avid Pokemon player was caught trying to "catch them all," right on the side of a freeway.
A sergeant approached a car stopped on the shoulder and found not one, not two, but eight phones playing Pokemon Go.
The driver wasn't cited because the sergeant didn't see him driving.
So, he got off with a warning and was told to put the phones in the back seat.
