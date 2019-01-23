New task force will promote self-driving cars in Texas.

The state of Texas is creating a task force to help move transportation into the future.The Connected and Autonomous Vehicle (CAV) Task Force will help encourage the development of self-driving cars and the infrastructure to support such technology.It will also focus on increasing the ability of vehicles to be able to communicate with one another.Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement, "With our world-class universities, top-notch workforce and startup culture, Texas is a national leader in the development of new technologies. As transportation technology advances, the CAV Task Force will ensure that the Lone Star State remains at the forefront of innovation."