New task force will promote self-driving cars in Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --The state of Texas is creating a task force to help move transportation into the future.
The Connected and Autonomous Vehicle (CAV) Task Force will help encourage the development of self-driving cars and the infrastructure to support such technology.
It will also focus on increasing the ability of vehicles to be able to communicate with one another.
Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement, "With our world-class universities, top-notch workforce and startup culture, Texas is a national leader in the development of new technologies. As transportation technology advances, the CAV Task Force will ensure that the Lone Star State remains at the forefront of innovation."