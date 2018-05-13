TECHNOLOGY

iPhone explodes feet away from store employee

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KTRK) --
Surveillance video shows an iPhone exploding and catching fire in a Las Vegas store.

In the video from Friday, an employee was working to replace a broken screen on the phone when the iPhone suddenly exploded on the desk.

The employee is seen jumping up and running to the side as soon as the explosion occurs before grabbing a phone in the front of the store to make a call. While this happens, the flames die down as the phone burns out quickly.

The owner of the store says iPhone battery explosions are rare, but are not unheard of. He said phones usually explode when they've been extremely hot, so try to avoid overcharging your devices.

No one was injured in the incident.
