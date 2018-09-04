TURN TO TED

Cash app customers are getting scammed by thieves using Google results

EMBED </>More Videos

A screen shot of the Cash App.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Carmille Roberts' aunt was trying to send her money and used the Cash app, an online cash transfer tool to send it. But Carmille tells us it somehow disappeared.

"I was like, 'What's going on?'"

She says she couldn't find $2,850 from her account.

"My user information was gone, the money, the login, everything," Carmille said. "My money vanished from my account, stolen by fraudulent customer service."

When she realized there was a problem, she Googled "Cash app customer service" and says she called the number that came up.

But she says it was a fake number. We found other examples of people who fell for the same scam.

"My mom keeps saying, 'Reach out to Ted over with Channel 13.' And she was like, 'He solves problems,'" Carmille said.

We put Carmille in touch with a problem solver at the Cash app. "They refunded the money," she said.

The Cash app told us it almost always deals with users via email, rarely, if ever, on the phone, and email comes from specific addresses that end with cash.app, square.com, or squareup.com.

They never ask for a user's PIN over the phone, the company says. Carmille's scammers did and that likely opened her up to problems.

Cash app's spokesperson told us, "We are always working to protect our customers, which includes educating them about phishing scams...."

Going forward, Carmille's warning: always be cautious, especially with personal information.

A few really important takeaways here:
  • Scammers are everywhere and their websites look just as legit as the real thing. If you are going online, make sure you know the website you are going to
  • Same with email, Look at the address and make sure it is from the company you think you are dealing with

Cash app says they usually don't do phone customer service.

Check the rules online, especially if you are dealing with cash.

For the latest investigations, follow Ted on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a tip for Ted Oberg? A problem to solve? Get in touch with us on our tip page, or send a tip below. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)
Related Topics:
technologyturn to tedtechnologyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TURN TO TED
Out of options, woman turns to Ted over uncomfortable couch
Turn to Ted: Air conditioner return turns into problem
Turn to Ted: Delivery leads to flooded garage
High-flying phone problem solved by Turn to Ted team
More turn to ted
TECHNOLOGY
Apple offers free fix for defective iPhone 8
Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp users hit by outages
Hack blamed for major apps showing NYC as 'Jewtropolis'
Why your apps could help hackers steal and sell your info
More Technology
Top Stories
HPD says MS-13 gang members may be tied to more deaths
20,000 documented gang members call Houston home
Mother charged after missing boy's body found in the woods
Mississippi braces for Tropical Storm Gordon
Parents arrested over teen's death during fasting
Man allegedly caught pleasuring himself near Friendswood school
Gordon aims to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane after nightfall
Armed suspects on the run after robbing man on his driveway
Show More
Mother desperate to find doctor to diagnose her daughter
Southwest offering international flights as low as $59
FLOODED AGAIN: Galveston library floods for 3rd time
Police ask people donate Nike shoes instead of burning
'Do NOT eat. Do NOT buy' Honey Smacks, CDC warns
More News