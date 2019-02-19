TECHNOLOGY

ABC13's new SkyEye helicopter is taking Houston news to a new level

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
ABC13 has upgraded its eye in the sky.

The brand new SkyEye13 is faster, and more high-tech than any news helicopter in the area.

