TECHNOLOGY
ABC13's new SkyEye helicopter is taking Houston news to a new level
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5144152" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Get a look at ABC13's new upgraded helicopter
KTRK
Tuesday, February 19, 2019 06:17PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
ABC13 has upgraded its eye in the sky.
The brand new SkyEye13 is faster, and more high-tech than any news helicopter in the area.
Watch the video above for a closer look at the chopper.
Related Topics:
technology
helicopter
Houston
Friendswood
Baytown
Woodland
Katy
West University Place
Kingwood
Galveston
