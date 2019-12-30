Technology

12-year-old Florida boy creates video game for blind children

VALRICO, Fla. -- Rome Nardin closed his eyes and created a video game.

The 12-year-old video game designer from Valrico, Florida, calls his creation "Please Listen," WFTS-TV reported.

It's a video game for blind and visually impaired children.

"I learned that it's actually harder to make a game than you think," he said. "It took me about one or two weeks. I was closing my eyes, going through the levels, seeing if they work or not."

Not only did Rome code the game for a school science fair project, he narrates the game, guiding the player up, down and around fun obstacles.

Considering that Rome didn't learn how to speak until he was three makes that ever more impressive.

Rome had severe hearing loss as a child. He still wears hearing aids.

"The fact that he felt comfortable enough to verbalize an entire game is amazing to me," said Rome's mother, Amy Nardin.

Rome knows what it's like to feel left out of things.

"I wanted everyone to be included in something great," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyfloridachildrenvideo gameblindinvention
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot and killed morning after proposing to girlfriend: Family
Houston Texans to host Buffalo Bills at home for playoffs
Music video shooting victim identified as UH student
Family of murder victim Carolee Taylor thanks law enforcement
No distress call made prior to deadly Louisiana plane crash
Arsonist targets FBCSO sergeant's vehicle and home
Christmas Eve murder suspect killed by deputies
Show More
'A sense of relief': Victim's friends react to suspect's death
2 dead in Texas church shooting, shooter killed
5 people stabbed during Hanukkah celebration in rabbi's home
Cold air settles in tonight, more rain to start 2020
Man arrested after barricading himself inside pawn shop
More TOP STORIES News