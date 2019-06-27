Apple recalling some 15-inch MacBook Pros over battery fire risk

Apple says it is voluntarily recalling a limited number of older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units which contain a battery that may overheat and pose a safety risk.
The units were sold between September 2015 and February 2017 and can be identified by their product serial number. Apple said about 432,000 units were affected, including 26,000 sold in Canada.
The recall involved laptops have 15.4 inch (diagonal) displays, 2.2-2.5 GHz processors, 256GB to 1TB solid state storage, two Thunderbolt 2 ports, two USB 3 ports, and one HDMI port.
The recall does not affect any other 15-inch MacBook Pro units or other Mac notebooks.
Apple customers can CLICK HERE to see if they are eligible for a free refund.
