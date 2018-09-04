TECHNOLOGY

FREE FIX: Apple offers to repair defective iPhone 8

Apple has acknowledged a problem with some iPhone 8's, and is offering a free fix. (Apple)

By ABC7.com staff
Apple has acknowledged a problem with some iPhone 8, namely that they randomly restart, freeze up or won't turn on at all.

Apple said it's a manufacturing defect and only affects a small percentage of the phones; Apple is offering repairs free of charge with some restrictions.

Consumers having trouble with their iPhones 8 can contact Apple Support to do a mail-in repair, or get an appointment at an Apple store.

The announcement comes ahead of Apple's unveiling of the new iPhone 9 on Sept. 12.
