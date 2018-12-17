A New Caney High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested for alleged abuse of his foster children.Joshua Bruce, a teacher and coach for New Caney ISD, was arrested by the Liberty County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, Dec. 13.Bruce and his wife adopted a 3- and 5-year-old child in October.According to deputies, Bruce has been physically abusing the boys since their adoption.Bruce, 27, is in the Liberty County Jail. Bruce's wife has custody of the children.