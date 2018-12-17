New Caney teacher placed on administrative leave after alleged abuse of foster children

A New Caney ISD teacher and coach was placed on administrative leave after allegedly abusing his two foster children.

NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) --
A New Caney High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested for alleged abuse of his foster children.

Joshua Bruce, a teacher and coach for New Caney ISD, was arrested by the Liberty County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, Dec. 13.

Bruce and his wife adopted a 3- and 5-year-old child in October.

According to deputies, Bruce has been physically abusing the boys since their adoption.

Bruce, 27, is in the Liberty County Jail. Bruce's wife has custody of the children.
