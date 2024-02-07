'Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)' will stream exclusively on Disney+

Get ready, Swifties. Disney just announced that "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)" will stream exclusively on Disney+ starting March 15.

The concert film will include the song "cardigan" and four additional acoustic songs.

The history-making, cinematic experience from the 14-time Grammy-winning artist was directed by Sam Wrench. It grossed more than $260 million worldwide at the global box office, making it the top selling concert film of all-time.

In making the announcement Disney CEO Bob Iger said, "'The Eras Tour' has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences wherever they are, exclusively on Disney+."

Disney is the parent company of Disney+ and this station.