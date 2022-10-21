Taylor Swift released new album "Midnights" at midnight, drops early morning music video

Swift says the new album is filled with 13 "dark and electric songs" and the pop star says they are all products of late-night inspiration.

NEW YORK CITY -- Swifties, if you're having a sleepless night -- we get it!

Taylor Swift released her 10th studio album "Midnights" at midnight.

And Swifties sleepless night continued when the Grammy award-winning artist released the deluxe version of her album at 3:00 a.m. on Friday.

The early morning drop features seven additional songs.

The music video for Swift's new song "Anti-hero" was released later Friday morning at 8:00 a.m.

Swifties can maybe catch up on some sleep this weekend between playing the album on repeat.