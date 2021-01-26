target

Target giving $500 bonuses to all hourly team members

In order to show gratitude for hard work in 2020, Target is giving all of its hourly workers a $500 bonus.

Target said in a press release that the bonuses will go to all hourly team members in stores, distribution centers and at Target's headquarters and field-base offices.

Store directors, executive team leaders and salaried distribution center leaders will also receive a bonus ranging from $1,000 - $2,000. Target says that includes 12,000 employees in total and is a $200 million investment.

"We're so proud of our team. They're the heart and soul of Target, showing up for one another and our guests-and making Target a safe and easy place to shop and work. And never has their dedication, resiliency, care and compassion been more appreciated than during the pandemic," Target said in a release.

According to Target, this is the fifth time the retailer has recognized team members with bonuses for going above and beyond during the pandemic.

RELATED: Target to boost employee minimum wage to $15 per hour, give frontline workers $200 bonus
EMBED More News Videos

Beginning July 5, Target employees will be eligible to receive a minimum wage of $2 more than the company's current $13 per hour. The federal minimum wage is $7.25.



In the release, the company also mentioned they're continuing to work toward a permanent $15 industry-leading starting wage for U.S.-based employees.

Target began increasing the minimum wage for employees in July 2020. Eligible employees received a minimum wage of $2 more than the company's former $13 per hour. The federal minimum wage is $7.25, a number set back in 2009 in the midst of the Great Recession.

Target will continue its coronavirus benefits into the new year, including "waiving its absenteeism policy for coronavirus-related illness, providing free access to health care through virtual doctor visits for all team members, a 30-day paid leave for vulnerable team members, free backup care to all U.S.-based team members, mental health support through free counseling sessions, and more."

SEE ALSO: Target to pay $200 bonuses to thousands of workers on front lines during COVID-19 pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Target says this is its fourth round of pay incentives during the pandemic to show workers continued gratitude during these unprecedented times.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypay raisemoneyretailu.s. & worldshoppingtargetminimum wage
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TARGET
Target recalls infant rompers, swimsuits due to choking hazard
Stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving this year
Veterans Day deals include free Dunkin', Red Lobster
2 injured as people rushed out during Target parking lot shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
All Harris Co. residents can sign up for vaccine waitlist today
Houston doctor explains possible timeline for end to pandemic
Man accused of sexually assaulting teen has outburst in court
Man killed in fight over daughter's cyber bullying, family says
Here's how long you'll get to enjoy lower humidity
Trey Songz arrest: R&B artist detained at AFC Championship game
Bluebonnets spotted blooming early in Houston
Show More
Alabama tornado leaves 1 dead, several critically injured
How to connect with your TX lawmakers during the pandemic
Should you wear two masks? We asked a doctor
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell banned from Twitter
Here's a recap of the news for Tuesday, Jan. 26
More TOP STORIES News