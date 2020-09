21-year-old makes plea to Twitter to help dad's taco truck in Humble

Hey Twitter!! I wouldn’t normally do this, but my dad’s taco truck business is struggling, he only sold $6 today. If you could retweet, I would appreciate you so much!! 💕



8740 FM-1960

Humble, TX 77346 pic.twitter.com/3LMeAPCbe9 — Giselle (@Liamchampaynee) September 12, 2020

My dad doesn’t take the best food pictures, but he tries his best! 💕💕💕 I promise his food is fire 🔥🔥🔥 — Giselle (@Liamchampaynee) September 12, 2020

I literally thought this truck was gone. Was my fav truck when it was by Starbucks. Tacos were bomb. I had no idea it moved or where it moved to. I will stop by next time Im in Humble. Help your dad with marketing. — Shawn (@mrshawn16) September 14, 2020

What ana amazing thing you did for your dad. I re-tweeted and you have my commitment to visit and have your dads amazing food next time i am in Houston :) I will bring my family. Be ready. Because we like to EAT!! God Bless you Giselle 🙏 — Jose Trevino (@ATTJoseTrevino) September 15, 2020

We’ve been looking for these tacos for the LONGEST time! Can’t wait to go again, best tacos ever 👌🏻 — :) (@Asstaafl) September 14, 2020

Is there a place we can send money to? I don't live in Texas but I would love to help support him. — A TRIBE CALLED FLEX (@FakePearBear) September 14, 2020

I wish i could support it from the UK, let us know if he starts something we can send money to. — Eva Brum (@knowitallbutton) September 14, 2020

You guys!!!! Let’s help this local Hispanic biz!



Tomorrow is the start of #HispanicHeritageMonth



To those that can: Let’s give back!



They’re also on IG: Taqueria El Torrito Official https://t.co/flsoN3PXjs — Mayra Moreno ABC13 (@MayraABC13) September 15, 2020

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A 21-year-old used the power of Twitter to help bring business to her dad's taco truck in Humble.A young woman named Giselle first made the plea for their taco truck Taqueria El Torito on Saturday, saying that her dad Elias's business is struggling and he only sold $6 worth of food."If you could retweet, I would appreciate you so much," she wrote.Well, it turns out, maybe the taco truck just needed a little Twitter love to get going.As of this writing, the tweet has received nearly 8,000 retweets and nearly 7,000 likes.But more than that, Giselle told ABC13 the request was so successful, Elias sold out of everything at 2 p.m. Monday and had to close early.The taco truck is located at 8740 FM 1960 in Humble, and plans to reopen Tuesday morning.The Twitter replies were also overwhelmingly positive.Giselle's message was even felt beyond Texas.Even ABC13 reporter and anchor Mayra Moreno gave Giselle a shout-out, asking that the public help out a local Hispanic business.Giselle has also started an Instagram page for her dad's taco truck. The truck is open Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.