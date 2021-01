New Fort Bend County sheriff sworn in

387th District Judge Janet Buening Heppard

400th District Judge Tameika Carter

434th District Judge J. Christian Becerra

505th District Judge Kali Morgan

County Court at Law #5 Teana Watson

Justice of the Peace Pct. 1, Pl. 1 Gary Janssen

Commissioner Pct.1 Vincent Morales

Commissioner Pct. 3 Andy Meyers

County Attorney Bridgette Smith-Lawson

Sheriff Eric Fagan

Tax-Assessor Collector Carmen Turner

Constable Pct.1 Mike Beard

Constable Pct.2 Daryl L. Smith, Sr.

Constable Pct.3 Chad Norvell

Constable Pct. 4 Nabil Shike

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The first day of 2021 also means the first official day on the job for many elected officials across Texas, including Fort Bend County.County Judge KP George administered the oath of office Friday to more than a dozen newly elected and re-elected county officials, including Eric Fagan, the first Black sheriff elected in the county since the 1800s.Fagan succeeds Troy Nehls, who was elected to the U.S. House."It's historic. It's history making," Fagan told ABC13 in November. "I want to show the strength of diversity. Diversity without inclusion is just a word. I want to be inclusive and transparent to the people of Fort Bend County and bring in people on my command staff that reflects the citizenry we serve."The ceremony was held in a virtual setting due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was streamed live on the county's website Nehls will be sworn in on Sunday in Washington along with other members of the 117th U.S. Congress.Other elected officials sworn in Friday in Fort Bend County included: