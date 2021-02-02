15-year-old from Houston rescued from human trafficking during traffic stop in Louisiana

An investigation in Louisiana led to the arrest of two Kingwood-area residents for their alleged participation in the human trafficking of a 15-year-old victim from Houston.
According to Louisiana State Police, officers were conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle when an assist was requested on an investigation of a missing 15-year-old that was found in the car.
Through the investigation, police said they learned the young victim was sexually exploited and was being transported for the purposes of human trafficking from Houston. The investigation led to the arrest of 24-year-old Terry Williams of Kingwood and 25-year-old Infiniti Williams of Kingwood, and 21-year-old Areona Ardoin of Alexandria, Louisiana.
All three suspects were charged with human trafficking and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
