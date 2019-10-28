10-year-old killed when suspected drunk driver slams into car from behind

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 10-year-old girl is dead after her mother's car was hit by a suspected drunk driver, authorities say.

Felix Vega, 37, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter. On Sunday, Vega allegedly slammed into a woman's car while she was traveling on I-10 near Taylor.

Authorities say Vega failed a sobriety test given to him on the scene, and beer cans were found in his car.

"He admitted to consuming alcohol the night before. He had allegedly been playing soccer during the day, and most likely drinking during that time," Harris County chief of vehicular crimes Sean Teare said.

The 10-year-old was transported to Texas Children's Hospital where she later died.
"The reason the young child is dead is because this individual decided to get behind the wheel while drinking," Teare said.

Just this weekend alone, 193 people in Harris County were charged with something related to DUI.

"It's one of the most deadly things that goes on in our community," Teare said.

Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonduidrunk driving deathdrunk drivingchild killeddui crash
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Maleah Davis' 'airway restricted' when she died: Documents
Man accused of stuffing wife's body in fridge representing self
Women flash Gerrit Cole during Game 5, get banned indefinitely
Halloween chill! High temp could be coldest since 1925
Here's what your favorite Astros players are driving
Here's why we should all wear a flannel shirt during Game 6
Astros fans want Lance McCullers Jr. to throw Game 6 first pitch
Show More
Hip-hop pioneer Doctor Dre loses vision due to diabetes
Popeyes fried chicken sandwich to return Sunday
Gender reveal explosion kills woman
Police believe missing woman was murdered by ex-boyfriend
Woman charged in connection with boyfriend's suicide
More TOP STORIES News