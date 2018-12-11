Suspect in the officer-involved shooting at 5013 Hartwick has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. https://t.co/QGQeP6HrAl — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 12, 2018

In the initial stages of the incident on Hartwick, one of our motorcycle deputies was assisting w traffic control for departing ambulance. He was involved in major accident. He sustained a few injuries, but thankfully is conscious & stable. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 11, 2018

Update on Hartwick Rd: All three injured officers are awake and alert. Expected to survive their injuries. Thank you all for your prayers. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 11, 2018

Authorities say a suspected shooter has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following the shooting of a sheriff's deputy and two officers from the Texas Attorney General's Office.The law enforcement officers were shot just before 1 p.m. as they approached the home in the 5100 block of Hartwick Road, intending to arrest Daniel Trevino.The officers were shot as they approached the suspect's door. They returned fire, and Trevino is believed to have been wounded in the shootout.Another deputy was injured in a motorcycle crash on the way to assist at the scene.Deputies set up a perimeter Tuesday afternoon at 5013 Hartwick Rd. near E. Mount Houston Road.The Harris County Sheriff's Office says Trevino is believed to be barricaded inside the home.Another person who was at the home was detained. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says this person is not necessarily a suspect.The three law enforcement officers who were shot were taken to Ben Taub Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The most seriously injured officer was struck several times. He received wounds to his torso, his leg and his face. The other officer was shot in the foot. The Harris County Sheriff's deputy was shot in the hand, and could lose a finger.The Texas Office of the Attorney General released a statement:"This afternoon, two of our officers from the Office of Attorney General's Fugitive Apprehension Unit were wounded while serving an arrest warrant alongside a deputy from the Harris County Sheriff's Department. The three wounded officers have been transported to a local hospital and are currently receiving treatment. Out of respect for the officers and their families and for those who are still engaged in a very serious situation in Northeast Harris County, we will release no further information at this time. Please pray for these officers, their families, and the courageous members of law enforcement who are involved."The names of the law enforcement officers injured have not been released.