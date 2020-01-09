Suspect shot by off-duty officer at Walmart escaped from juvenile facility: HCSO

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies say an off-duty Houston police officer shot a robbery suspect at a Walmart in northeast Harris County.

It happened around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday at the Walmart in the 9200 block of N. Sam Houston Parkway E near Humble.

Deputies say the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Antonio Washington, went inside the Walmart with a gun and tried to rob an employee in the customer service area. An off-duty officer happened to be in the store and saw the incident unfold. That's when deputies say she shot the suspect.

Deputies recovered Washington's gun. He was reportedly stable when he was sent to the hospital.

Investigators believe he is also the suspect in two to three additional armed robberies in the area. They say he escaped from a juvenile facility and committed the robberies while on the run.

Washington has a mugshot on file with the Harris County Sheriff's Office for prior charges.



The officer is a 17-year veteran of the Houston Police Department.

Walmart released the following statement:
"We're thankful for the swift action of the off-duty officer and grateful no one else was injured. We will assist the Houston Police Department with their investigation however we can."

