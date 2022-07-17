attempted robbery

Would-be robber shot and killed by man in attempted robbery in west Houston, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect in ATM attempted robbery fatally shot by man in west Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An armed man accused of attempted robbery was shot and killed by his intended victim at an ATM in west Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

At about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, a man was withdrawing cash at an ATM on Westheimer near Gessner when he was approached by a gunman who police said tried to rob him.

Investigators said the intended victim also had a gun and shot the would-be robber. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We'll contact the District Attorney's Office to see how the district attorney wants to proceed. Whether it'd be referred to a grand jury, which is normally happens in this type of situation," Lt. Larry Crowson said.

Police said there were several witnesses, and they'll be looking for surveillance footage to determine exactly what happened.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentattempted robberyman shotman killedatminvestigation
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ATTEMPTED ROBBERY
Dad shoots teen suspects who tried to get into car with babies inside
2 burglars caught on doorbell camera breaking into couple's home
Woman shot at drive-thru speaks out as police look for suspect
HPD searching for gunman after suspected robber killed outside bar
TOP STORIES
610 W. Loop NB reopens after undergoing construction over the weekend
3 teens among 4 shot, killed at apt. complex in NW Harris Co.
Humble man drowns in Lake Conroe after jumping boat to swim
Body of missing teenage boy found along San Jacinto River shoreline
Report on the Uvalde school massacre to be released Sunday
Steamy forecast with only a few chances for rain ahead
35-year-old fisherman missing in South Padre Island
Show More
Texans may hear more calls for power conservation next week
The Woodlands prepares to update transportation systems
Rescuers perform CPR on elephant in Thailand
Family remembering beloved Houston DJ 1 week after her death
Child crashes truck into 2 homes, struck Harris Co. deputy patrol car
More TOP STORIES News