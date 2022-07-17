Would-be robber shot and killed by man in attempted robbery in west Houston, police say

Shooting: Westheimer @ Tanglewilde. Suspect shot during robbery attempt. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 17, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An armed man accused of attempted robbery was shot and killed by his intended victim at an ATM in west Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.At about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, a man was withdrawing cash at an ATM on Westheimer near Gessner when he was approached by a gunman who police said tried to rob him.Investigators said the intended victim also had a gun and shot the would-be robber. He was pronounced dead at the scene."We'll contact the District Attorney's Office to see how the district attorney wants to proceed. Whether it'd be referred to a grand jury, which is normally happens in this type of situation," Lt. Larry Crowson said.Police said there were several witnesses, and they'll be looking for surveillance footage to determine exactly what happened.