Deputies search for suspect in shooting death of man in shopping center parking lot in NW Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A northwest Harris County shopping center parking lot became a crime scene Friday afternoon.The Harris County Sheriff's office is investigating after a man in his 20's was found shot to death inside his car near the 16600 block of FM 529.Harris County spokesman, Tom Gilliland, described the suspect as a Hispanic male who was wearing a gray hoodie and gray shorts.The suspect appeared to have been in the vehicle at some point, then he and the driver seemed to have gotten into an altercation. He is then believed to have fled the scene in a blue colored, hatchback style sedan.There were witnesses who heard the gunshot inside a nearby Freddy's Steakburgers.A duffel bag left outside the car was collected as evidence on the scene.The victim has not been identified.Deputies are taking a closer look at security videos from other nearby businesses.Anyone with additional information is asked to call crime stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or make an anonymous tip to