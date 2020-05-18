Man shares Facebook live in middle of standoff in SW Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested after leading police on a chase that turned into a standoff as he documented it on Facebook live.

Harris County Precinct 7 Deputies said it all started around 6:45 p.m. Sunday when officers tried to pull the suspect over for running through a stop sign.

Authorities were led through a neighborhood they say the suspect knew very well as he was able to drive through the streets, making several loops around the neighborhood.

The suspect eventually stopped his car on Broadmeade and began a Facebook live post.

Officers backed off and called a SWAT team to the scene when they noticed the suspect was holding a gun to his head during the livestream.

When the suspect's phone died and the livestream ended, SWAT officers were able to use non-lethal force to arrest him.

During the arrest, police learned the suspect had a felony warrant and told police he did not want to go to jail.

"What we did find out is that the suspect he did run tonight because he did have a warrant, a felony warrant and of course he had a weapon also, so that would be another charge on him," Houston police assistant chief Henry Gaw said. "And from what I understand also, he did not want to go back to jail."

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
police chasefacebook livestandoff
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas gyms can reopen today with new social distancing rules
Typhoon Texas prepares for possible opening in middle of pandemic
Body recovered from Sims Bayou hours after man went missing
Temperatures to climb into the 90s to start this week
Former Astros manager out of hospital after COVID-19 battle
HISD reschedules mass food distribution event to today
NFL star Ed Oliver arrested on DWI charge in Texas
Show More
Santa Fe High School hero's story being turned into film
Canadian aerobatic jet crashes amid pandemic show; 1 dead
Pizza Hut worker shot multiple times in 'senseless' robbery
Treebeards in downtown Houston to close due to spike in rent
Teen lands spot on cheer squad featured in Netflix hit series
More TOP STORIES News