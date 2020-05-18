Man shares Facebook live in middle of standoff in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested after leading police on a chase that turned into a standoff as he documented it on Facebook live.Harris County Precinct 7 Deputies said it all started around 6:45 p.m. Sunday when officers tried to pull the suspect over for running through a stop sign.Authorities were led through a neighborhood they say the suspect knew very well as he was able to drive through the streets, making several loops around the neighborhood.The suspect eventually stopped his car on Broadmeade and began a Facebook live post.Officers backed off and called a SWAT team to the scene when they noticed the suspect was holding a gun to his head during the livestream.When the suspect's phone died and the livestream ended, SWAT officers were able to use non-lethal force to arrest him.During the arrest, police learned the suspect had a felony warrant and told police he did not want to go to jail."What we did find out is that the suspect he did run tonight because he did have a warrant, a felony warrant and of course he had a weapon also, so that would be another charge on him," Houston police assistant chief Henry Gaw said. "And from what I understand also, he did not want to go back to jail."