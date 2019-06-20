Suspect held at gunpoint by deputies after crashing stolen Lexus: sheriff

A shooting suspect is in custody after sheriff's deputies say he injured a person and then led officers in a chase in Fort Bend County.Eyewitness video shows deputies with weapons drawn as they arrest the suspect at a Valero gas station on Old Richmond Road at West Airport Boulevard.The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said this all started when a person was grazed by a bullet at the intersection of West Airport at Hwy. 99/Grand Parkway.Deputies said the suspected shooter fled in a stolen gold Lexus, but they weren't far behind.Spike strips were deployed during the chase, but when the suspect attempted to swerve around them, he jumped a curb, blowing out two of the tires on the Lexus.The suspect took off on foot after the Lexus crashed into a black Honda Civic at West Airport and Old Richmond. The victim in the crash was taken to the hospital, but appeared to be okay.Deputies say the suspect ran to the Valero, where he pointed a gun at someone pumping gas and then tried to get into the passenger seat of his or her car.Before he could escape, deputies took the suspect down.We do not know what charges he will face.