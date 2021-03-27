Suspect accused of shooting DPS Trooper dies by suicide, sources say

The wounded trooper was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to Sgt. Ryan Howard with the Texas Department of Public Safety. He was shot multiple times, KXXV-TV in Waco reported Saturday morning.
It happened near Mexia, a town of 7,500 around 7:45 p.m. on a rural farm road.
The trooper, identified as Chad Walker, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety Officers Association, was responding to a motorist assist call near US Highway 84 around 5 miles west of Mexia when he came upon a disabled vehicle on the shoulder of a farm road.
"Before Trooper Walker could stop his patrol unit [the suspect] immediately emerged from the driver's seat of the disabled vehicle armed with a handgun and fired multiple rounds at Trooper Walker through the patrol unit's windshield," the officers association said.
Walker suffered gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen and was transported to a Waco hospital, where he was stable but in critical condition.
The suspect, identified as DeArthur Pinson Jr., 36, took off into a wooded area after the shooting, according to Howard.
A Blue Alert was issued overnight for Pinson, who was last seen wearing glasses, a black hoodie and shorts with a stripe down the side. Pinson is a Black man, 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds.
Blue Alerts are issued for people who have either killed or seriously injured a law enforcement officer.
Pinson was from Palestine in Anderson County and had a criminal history, including a ten-year prison sentence for armed robbery in Houston County, according to a 2007 edition of the Palestine Herald. He was also in the U.S. Army and was arrested by Palestine police in 2003 for military desertion, the newspaper reported.
Trooper Walker, who is from Groesbeck, joined the Texas Department of Public Safety in 2015. He and his wife have a 15-year-old son, twin 7-year-old daughters and a 2-month-old daughter, according to the association.
Mexia is approximately 160 miles northwest of Houston.
DeArthur Pinson Jr. DOB 7/15/84 is currently wanted in connection to a shooting of a Texas DPS Trooper near Mexia, Texas.— TxDPS - Central Texas Region (@TxDPSCentral) March 27, 2021
Pinson is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Contact 911 immediately with any information on his whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/RQ3HbRTrmN