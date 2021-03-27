police officer shot

Suspect accused of shooting DPS Trooper dies by suicide, sources say

MEXIA, Texas (KTRK) -- The suspect accused of shooting DPS Trooper Chad Walker near Mexia Friday night has died by suicide, Limestone County Judge Richard Duncan told KXXV-TV.

The wounded trooper was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to Sgt. Ryan Howard with the Texas Department of Public Safety. He was shot multiple times, KXXV-TV in Waco reported Saturday morning.

It happened near Mexia, a town of 7,500 around 7:45 p.m. on a rural farm road.

The trooper, identified as Chad Walker, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety Officers Association, was responding to a motorist assist call near US Highway 84 around 5 miles west of Mexia when he came upon a disabled vehicle on the shoulder of a farm road.

"Before Trooper Walker could stop his patrol unit [the suspect] immediately emerged from the driver's seat of the disabled vehicle armed with a handgun and fired multiple rounds at Trooper Walker through the patrol unit's windshield," the officers association said.

Walker suffered gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen and was transported to a Waco hospital, where he was stable but in critical condition.

The suspect, identified as DeArthur Pinson Jr., 36, took off into a wooded area after the shooting, according to Howard.

A Blue Alert was issued overnight for Pinson, who was last seen wearing glasses, a black hoodie and shorts with a stripe down the side. Pinson is a Black man, 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds.


Blue Alerts are issued for people who have either killed or seriously injured a law enforcement officer.



Pinson was from Palestine in Anderson County and had a criminal history, including a ten-year prison sentence for armed robbery in Houston County, according to a 2007 edition of the Palestine Herald. He was also in the U.S. Army and was arrested by Palestine police in 2003 for military desertion, the newspaper reported.

Trooper Walker, who is from Groesbeck, joined the Texas Department of Public Safety in 2015. He and his wife have a 15-year-old son, twin 7-year-old daughters and a 2-month-old daughter, according to the association.

Mexia is approximately 160 miles northwest of Houston.





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasstate trooperstexas newsofficer involved shootinggun violencepolice officer shot
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE OFFICER SHOT
Man accused of killing HPD sergeant released on $750K bond
New Orleans police officer killed outside basketball game
Biden secretly visited wounded HPD officer after 2019 debate
Suspect's mother identified as Midtown shooting victim
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston DJ dies in fiery crash in E. Harris Co.
Mattress Mack makes 1 of March Madness' biggest bets
Leon Hale, Texas writer and columnist, dies at 99
9-year-old girl dies after attempt to cross Rio Grande
Funeral services held for mom, 3 kids killed in fiery crash
HPD Chief Art Acevedo celebrates one of his last events in Houston
Cool front brings rain Sunday morning
Show More
Judge sets bond at $250,000 in Pasadena attacks case
How 'sweet' it is! Cougars roll into Sweet 16 against Syracuse
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee tours Texas-Mexico border
HPD catches burglary suspect after Eastex Freeway chase
Georgia lawmaker charged with 2 felonies after knocking on governor's door
More TOP STORIES News