Pro golfer paying it forward to young athletes

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- Susie Redman is a professional golfer. She won more than a million dollars on the professional tour. Her job now-far more enriching."I started playing golf when I was 10 years old," Redman told ABC13. "I joined the tour when I was 18 years old. And as I look back on my professional career, I really felt like there was a need to give back."For a dozen years she's taught the game she loves as an instructor at The Woodlands Country Club."Golf is more than a game. And that's where these beautiful life skills come in; resilience, grit, hard work, patience, so many different qualities that we need."Her focus is on girls and young women."It's really paying it forward so that I can thank all the people that helped me along my way," she said. "And I want to do that for some of the girls that I see. And I think that today's world is really important to have a really good coach, a positive coach, somebody that well help them through good times and bad times."She teaches what she calls the ELM tree of mastery. They include Effort, Learning, and Mistakes are okay.And it resonates."I mean, just like in life, something bad happens," said 14 year old Avery. I mean, you've got to forget about it. You've got to move on and, you know, hopefully something better comes better in the future.""What I love about golf is I always have a second chance," added 16 year Belinda Yu."It really allows me to relieve some of the stress I get out here," Ellie Hill, a thirteen year said. "And it makes me happy to be out here."Redman also offers free clinics once a month. She's a site director of LPGA's Girl's Golf. And figures she's taught more than 800 students here. She's making a difference. One girl, one swing at a time."We all love the same game," she said, "and it doesn't matter what skill level you are, but we're going to enjoy this game because we were all in it together."