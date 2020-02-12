Woman, who didn't know she was pregnant, gives birth in tub

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Montgomery County woman said she didn't know she was pregnant until she gave birth in her bathtub. The surprise blessing happened back in August 2019 when Madelyne "Madi" Blair made her sudden entrance into this world.Madi's mother, Brittany Darilek, told ABC13 her story.She said her daughter is her everything nowadays, and she can't imagine her life without her.Darilek works as a softball coach and attends college. Last year, she thought she was experiencing digestive pain.She recalled how she spent the day vomiting and called in sick at work.Darilek's mother, Sheila Darilek, suggested she get in the bathtub to help relieve the pain, and no one expected what would follow."I told her to get out," explained the new mom. "I gave one, basically, big push and instant relief. It flushes immediately over me. I pick her up and it is Madi, born in a bathtub, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, 20.5 inches. She's just there looking at me, (with) bright blue eyes looking at me."Darilek said looking back on her pregnancy, there were symptoms. She dismissed them because she experienced menstrual cycles.Darilek assumed she might have diabetes citing a family history, and she planned to visit the doctor, but never got around to it."God works in mysterious ways," said Darilek. "I feel like God put her in my life when he knew I needed her. She was put in my life because I needed her before I knew I needed her."She also said her boyfriend, Madi's father, was surprised, but overwhelmed with excitement about their new bundle of joy.