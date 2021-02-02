Outcome of Super Bowl 55 rests in sloth's hands

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The fate of the next Super Bowl champions could lie in the hands, or rather mouth, of a two-toed sloth at Galveston's Moody Gardens.Carlton the Sloth had a tough decision to make on Sunday. He was tasked with deciding for the entire country who would win Super Bowl 55.Moody Gardens presented him two football-shaped vitamin supplements on plates representing the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.The adorable animal took his time, letting his trusty nose be his guide. After all, either decision could leave some passionate football fans very angry.He finally picked one of the teams, lapping one of the yam trophy vitamins right up.Who did he pick? Who will become the NFL Championships for the 2020 season?You'll have to watch the video above to find out.If Carlton's choice is right, Moody Gardens will give free admission to the Rainforest Pyramid with the purchase of an Aquarium Pyramid ticket Monday through Thursday throughout the month of February.