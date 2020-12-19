15-year-old surrenders after threatening to harm himself and 1-year-old in N. Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police officers were able to detain a 15-year-old boy who was holding a knife and threatening to harm himself and an infant without injury Friday night.

Houston Police Department officers responded to reports of a suicidal teenager in the 200 block of Sunnyside St. in north Houston around 7:30 p.m.

When arriving on the scene, officers found the 15-year-old holding a knife and a 1-year-old infant, threatening to harm himself and the infant.

Officers were able to convince the teenager to surrender with no injuries to him or the infant.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentsuicideteen
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FDA grants emergency use authorization for Moderna's COVID vaccine
Texas reveals where 620K COVID-19 vaccines will go next week
Sugar Land couple found dead, 2 adult children injured
Prayer vigil planned for Texas State student reported missing
Houston Methodist able to get extra doses of vaccine out of vial
Stormy Saturday, cold for Christmas
Man accused of killing Maleah Davis asks for bond reduction
Show More
9-year-old creates 'Black Lives Matter' inspired Christmas tree
More charges against former deputy in attempted child sex assault
Houston-area doctors share their COVID-19 vaccine experiences
Court orders Texas to pay $2M to wrongfully convicted man
Tow trucks honor teen brothers killed in Fresno shooting
More TOP STORIES News