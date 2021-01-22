SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A burglary suspect was shot Friday as he tried to break in to a Sugar Land home, police said.
It happened around 5 a.m. in the 200 block of Shadow Wood Drive in the Sugar Mill neighborhood.
A woman was inside the home with her 8-year-old child and heard a noise downstairs, according to Sugar Land police. When she went to check on the noise, she saw a man trying to get into her home through a window, police said. The woman fired a gun once, hitting the suspect in the chest.
The suspect ran away from the home and left a trail of blood before officers were able to find him in a neighbor's yard.
The wounded man was transported to a hospital, but his condition wasn't known. The woman and child inside the home were not injured.
Man tries to break in to Sugar Land home, shot by woman inside
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More