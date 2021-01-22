Man tries to break in to Sugar Land home, shot by woman inside

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A burglary suspect was shot Friday as he tried to break in to a Sugar Land home, police said.

It happened around 5 a.m. in the 200 block of Shadow Wood Drive in the Sugar Mill neighborhood.

A woman was inside the home with her 8-year-old child and heard a noise downstairs, according to Sugar Land police. When she went to check on the noise, she saw a man trying to get into her home through a window, police said. The woman fired a gun once, hitting the suspect in the chest.

The suspect ran away from the home and left a trail of blood before officers were able to find him in a neighbor's yard.

The wounded man was transported to a hospital, but his condition wasn't known. The woman and child inside the home were not injured.
