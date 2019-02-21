Please don’t be afraid to ask for help. This is a photo of Shanti & Sreenivas Nakirekanti. Police say the husband shot his wife to death on Monday before turning the gun on himself. Their 16 year old daughter was home at the time. Details here -> https://t.co/0NYNJKW6Y5. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/XVCvTJNWiI — Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) February 21, 2019

Two people are dead in a murder-suicide at a Sugar Land home, officials say.Officers were called to the house in the 1200 block of Pendergrass Trail just after 6 a.m. Monday.Police say they arrived and found a woman, who was later identified as Shanti Nakirekanti, 46, dead in the driveway. She had been shot in the head.When they entered the home, they found a man, who was later identified as Sreenivas Nakirekanti, 51, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest. His body was in the bedroom with a small handgun nearby.The man and woman were married, according to police.Officials say the man called 911, gave officers the home address and hung up.Authorities told ABC13 a 16-year-old girl was asleep in the home at the time of the shooting. She answered the door for police when they arrived and told them her dad was not coming out of the bedroom.She was not injured."You just never know what's going on inside of a house until you get into it, so we're going to make sure we do our investigation properly and get all the facts," said Chief Eric Robins with the Sugar Land Police Department.Friends say Sreenivas sent emails out Monday morning alluding to something bad. Those emails have been turned over to police.The murder-suicide is under investigation.Meanwhile, NRG told us Sreenivas is one of its employees.On Thursday, the Nakirekanti family released a statement about the couple:"We are still unable to come to terms with the events that may have led to their untimely death. Currently, our priority is to take care of the well-being of their children. We are working on determining the date to perform the last rites. Plans are underway to bring parents of the deceased from India to attend the event. We are requesting privacy while the authorities complete their investigation. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers," added a close relative.The apparent murder-suicide is the latest act of domestic-related violence this month in the Houston area: